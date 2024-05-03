Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with 34 drones in 24 hours — governor

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Over 30 Ukrainian drones attacked the Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, and 15 various munitions were fired at the region’s settlement, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

In Belgorodsky District, three drones were downed over the settlement of Krasny Khutor, and one were downed over Solokhi, Blizhneye, Vergilevka, Varvarovka, Golovino, Nikolskoye and Zhuravlyovka each. Six artillery shells were fired at Zhuravlyovka; Krasny Khutor was attacked with three kamikaze drones, Vergilevka was attacked with three FPV drones, Naumovka was attacked with two drones.

An explosive device was dropped from a drone in the Borisovsky District. Two fixed-wing drones attacked the settlement of Novopetrovka. Three shells landed at the Stary Khutor.

No casualties or injuries were reported, the governor said.