Ukrainian foreign minister announces start of transfer of Patriot systems to Kiev

KIEV, January 4. /TASS/. Preparations for the transfer of US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile defense systems to Kiev have already started, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We expect the Patriot deployment shortly. Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun," he said.

Kuleba added that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage are working on new decisions on arms deliveries.

In December, the US authorities announced plans to provide $1.85 billion to Ukraine in another package of military aid, which will, for the first time, include a battery of the Patriot air defense missile system. Moscow has repeatedly warned Washington against providing such weapons to Kiev. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Patriot systems would be regarded as legitimate targets by the Russian Armed Forces should Washington supply them to Kiev.