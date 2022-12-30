Kiev troops sustain heavy losses near Artemovsk — Zelensky’s adviser

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine are sustaining heavy losses near the city of Artemovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) and Soledar, Ukrainian Presidential Aide Alexey Arestovich said.

"There are Bakhmut and Soledar. <…> We are sustaining serious losses," he said in an interview on the YouTube channel of Mark Feigin (registered as foreign agent in Russia).

Commander of the Akhmat commando unit and Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps of LPR People’s Militia Apty Alaudinov said a week ago the Kiev regime was preparing to surrender Artyomovsk, the hottest spot on the entire frontline.

Russian Defense Ministry’s official spokesman, Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on December 25 that Russian forces had struck a temporary base of foreign mercenaries near Artemovsk.