BERLIN, December 28. /TASS/. Ukraine is seeking to hold a peace summit at the UN to gain political benefits rather than serious talks with Russia, the Frankfurter Rundschau said in an article published on Wednesday.

When Ukraine proposes to hold an international peace summit Kiev is seeking to gain political and diplomatic benefits, rather than achieve substantive talks with Russia, the article said. It also said Kiev understands that the consequences of the Ukrainian conflict are a heavy burden for people in many countries that provide support to Ukraine, so an increasing number of people start to support peace talks.

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev plans to hold a "peace summit" at the UN by the end of February, and invited UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to act as a moderator. Guterres expressed his readiness to become a mediator in the talks.