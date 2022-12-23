Baku not ready to provide response to Yerevan’s peace initiatives yet — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Baku is not yet ready to provide an unambiguous response to the Armenian peace treaty proposals, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said Friday.

"I had an opportunity to see [the proposals] yesterday, but, I’ll be frank, I only had a portion of my working day remaining, and, naturally, I was unable to study the document in detail or discuss it with my colleagues. There is general understanding of what was sent to us. Therefore, it would probably be wrong to provide a short simple answer as to whether we agree or disagree," the Minister said during a press conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Bayramov underscored that this is a complicated process, adding that "the sides’ positions on many factors differ." He called the meetings of delegations and their physical participation in discussions an important part of the negotiations process. In this regard he underscored that Azerbaijan was ready to hold negotiations with the Armenian side in Moscow on December 23.

In early December, it became known that Armenia received proposals on a draft peace treaty from Azerbaijan. On December 22, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he handed over Armenian proposals on the peace treaty, adding that "he is ready to sign an agreement with these contents.".