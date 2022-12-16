EU sanctions 141 individuals and 49 legal entities — Official Journal

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union added 141 individuals and 49 legal entities to its sanction lists, according to regulatory acts posted on Friday in the Official Journal of the EU.

Lists were expanded as part of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. In particular, restrictions were introduced against Russian defense industry companies, three banks, including the Russian Regional Development Bank, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and other entities.

Sanctions apply in particular to members of the Federation Council and the State Duma, regional governors, judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, federal ministers and other persons.