Kosovo’s PM demands Serbs remove barricades by Sunday evening

BELGRADE, December 11. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti has demanded the Serbs remove barricades in northern Kosovo by Sunday evening, the Vecherne Novosti (Evening News) newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, after a meeting of Kosovo’s Security Council, Kurti reported to the Quinta nations (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy) during an online meeting that he had demanded the Serbs remove barricades from motorways in the north of Kosovo and Metohija by Sunday evening. Otherwise, Kosovo’s police will be deployed, he warned.

He also called on KFOR (a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo) to interfere into the situation to ensure the freedom of movement.

Earlier, a former Serb policeman was detained at the Jarinje checkpoint. In response, the Serb population erected barricades in a highway in several settlements near the checkpoint and took to the streets in protest. KFOR and EULEX (European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo) patrols have been pulled to the barricades.

The Serbian government branded the man’s detention as an "attempt at taking revenge and intimidating the Serb population" in Kosovo.