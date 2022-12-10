Power facilities damaged in Ukraine’s Odessa Region, officials report

KIEV, December 10. /TASS/. Energy facilities in Ukraine’s Odessa Region were damaged by last night’s air strikes, with thousands of consumers left without electricity, municipal officials reported on Saturday.

"Power facilities in the Odessa Region were hit, causing major damage and leaving thousands of consumers without electricity," the officials said on their Telegram channel.

Emergency blackouts have been reported in the Odessa Region for a fifth day running. Power outages have stranded electric car owners.