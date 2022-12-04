Israel is currently striking targets in Gaza Strip — army

TEL AVIV, December 4. /TASS/. The Israeli military is striking targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, the army press service reported.

"In response to the rocket fired toward Israeli territory [on Saturday night], IDF (the Israel Defense Forces - TASS) fighter jets <…> struck a target. Details to follow," the press serice said.

On Saturday evening, the army press office reported that one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The army noted that no interceptor rockets were fired. According to it, the Israeli Home Front Command continued to operate as usual.

Air raid alert sirens sounded on Sunday night in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, warning residents of possible rocket attacks, the army press service reported.

The Israeli Air Force struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, destroying a weapons workshop of the Palestinian radical Hamas movement and a tunnel used by radicals in the south of the enclave, the army spokesman's office reported.

"In response to the rocket fired toward Israeli territory [on Saturday night], IDF (the Israel Defense Forces - TASS) fighter jets targeted overnight (Sunday) a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement said. "In addition, the IDF struck a Hamas terrorist tunnel in the Southern Gaza Strip," the press service added.

According to the Jerusalem Post, an air raid alert was declared in the vicinity of Nahal Oz, located in the immediate vicinity of the Palestinian enclave. A rocket fired by radicals landed in open terrain near the village.

This is the first time in a month that a rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip. The last time an air raid alert was announced in areas adjacent to the Palestinian enclave on November 3. At the time, radicals launched one rocket at Israeli territory and the target was intercepted by Israel's air defense system. The military also reported at the time that it had detected three unsuccessful rocket attempts from the Palestinian enclave. The army reported that all of the rockets landed on Palestinian territory.