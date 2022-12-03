Diplomat slams Nuland’s words about Western influence on decisions during special op

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's words that Russia has not resorted to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine because of Western ‘warnings’ are nothing but an attempt to shift blame, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel on Saturday, noting that Moscow repeatedly stated that nuclear war was unacceptable.

The diplomat drew attention to Nuland's words in the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to resort to the use of nuclear weapons allegedly because of "tough warnings" from other states, as well as the unacceptability of strikes on energy infrastructure.

"Victoria Nuland has once again defeated herself: first, through her own controlled media and think tanks, she inflated the topic of the nuclear threat from Russia, and now she is trying to put the blame where it belongs: allegedly nuclear Armageddon did not happen because of 'tough warnings' (and not because no one on this side of the border was planning it)," Zakharova said. In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman recalled the ministry's statement published on November 2 on the prevention of nuclear war.

"As for the 'unacceptability of strikes on the energy system,' it is not up to Nuland to teach the world: take a look at how many electrical grids the US destroyed, or even better, how many electrical grids the United States and NATO destroyed together," Zakharova added.