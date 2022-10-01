US supports European partners to investigate Nord Stream incident — Department of State

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed an act of sabotage along the Nord Stream pipelines with Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

According to him, the two diplomats spoke about "the apparent sabotage along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines." "The United States is supporting Sweden and other European partners to investigate further. We remain united with our Allies and partners in our commitment to promoting European energy security. The United States and Sweden will continue to strengthen the close cooperation between our countries in the face of regional and global challenges," Price pointed out, particularly referring to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on September 26. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the situation on the West. "Sanctions are not enough for the Anglo-Saxons. They have turned to sabotage, it's unbelievable, but true, having organized explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, and they actually began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure," he noted, adding: "It’s clear to everyone who benefits from this. And the one who benefits from this is the one who did it.".