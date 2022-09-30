All efforts must be made to de-escalate around Ukraine — Chinese envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. China calls on all parties to the conflict around Ukraine to show restraint and make every effort to resume negotiations and achieve a ceasefire, China's permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun said at an organization’s Security Council meeting on Friday.·

"China calls on all parties concerned to show restraint, refrain from actions that could escalate tensions and leave room for a settlement through diplomatic work," he said.·

"We believe that the most important priority is to make all possible efforts to de-escalate the situation and facilitate the parties to resume negotiations as soon as possible to open the door to a diplomatic settlement, taking into account legitimate concerns, with viable proposals on the negotiating table for the sake of achieving an early cease-fire," Zhang Jun added.

China's permanent representative also stressed that the country advocates respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and taking seriously the legitimate security concerns of all parties in the situation around Ukraine.

"China's position on the issue of Ukraine is consistent and clear. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be ensured. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be respected, all legitimate security concerns of all parties must be seriously addressed. All efforts contributing to a peaceful settlement must be supported," he concluded.