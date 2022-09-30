SVR has materials pointing to Western involvement in terror attack on Nord Stream

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has information pointing to the West’s involvement in sabotage at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, SVR chief Sergey Naryshkin told journalists on Friday.

"We already have some materials which point to the Western trail in organizing and implementing this terrorist attack," he said. "In my opinion, the West is doing everything to hide the real perpetrators and organizers of this terror attack," the official added.

He reiterated that an investigation into explosions at the pipelines was underway in Russia.

Earlier, the office of Russia’s Prosecutor General reported that a criminal case on the act of international terrorism was opened by Russia’s FSB.

According to the office of Russia’s Prosecutor General, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines were intentionally damaged no later than September 26 in the vicinity of Bornholm Island.