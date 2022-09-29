Erdogan expresses condolences to Putin by phone over school shooting in Izhevsk

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday and expressed condolences over the shooting at a school in Izhevsk that left numerous victims, the Kremlin said.

"The President of Turkey expressed condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in the school of Izhevsk," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Shooting at a school in Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia, took place on September 26, killing 17 people and injuring more than 20. Udmurtia held a period of mourning until September 29.