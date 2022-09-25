No violations reported by int’l observers at referendum in DPR — republic’s head

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. No violations of the voting procedure have been reported by international observers at the referendum on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on Sunday.

"According to information I have, they (observers - TASS) have registered no violations. Everything is absolutely legitimate," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.