Voter turnout at 31.79% after two days of referendum in Kherson Region — official

KHERSON, September 25. /TASS/. The Kherson Region’s election commission recorded a voter turnout of 31.79% after two days of the referendum on the region’s joining Russia, Marina Zakharova, chairwoman of the election commission, told reporters on Saturday.

"The second day of voting at the referendum in the Kherson region has ended, the voter turnout cumulatively amounted to 31.79% of the list of voters," Zakharova said.

She noted that on Saturday the residents of the Kherson region in the referendum voted more actively than on Friday. In the following days, the election commission expects an increase in the daily voter turnout. Zakharova also noted that no violations and provocations were identified on the second day of voting. The referendum is monitored by observers from Germany, Serbia, Turkey and France.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.