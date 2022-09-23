Italian observer notes legitimacy, absence of violations at DPR referendum

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. An observer from Italy noted the legitimacy, freedom of access and absence of violations at the referendum in Donetsk People’s Republic.

"I saw no violation of rights, I saw freedom [of access for the observers], I made photos. Nobody told me that photos are prohibited. There were people, they came and they cast their ballots. In my opinion, it was legitimate," Italian reporter Eliseo Bertolazzi, one of the foreign observers to the referendum, said during the DPR Central Election Commission briefing Friday.

Some 130 foreign observers from 26 countries monitor the referendum on DPR’s accession to the Russian Federation, including representatives of Russia, Venezuela, Italy, Romania, Togo and South Africa.