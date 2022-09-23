Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in eastern sector of border, Armenia’s top brass says

YEREVAN, September 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s armed forces attacked the Armenian army’s positions in the eastern sector of the border on Friday morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"At about 07:40 am local time (06:40 am Moscow time - TASS) on September 23, Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire again by opening fire from small arms of various calibers on Armenian combat positions in the eastern sector of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The enemy was suppressed by return fire," Armenia’s Defense Ministry said. No casualties have been reported.