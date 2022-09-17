Rally in support of Russia held in Italy’s Bologna

ROME, September 18. /TASS/. A rally against anti-Russian sanctions and Rome’s policies on Ukraine was held in Italy’s Bologna on Saturday.

An organizer of the event, Italian student and the author of the United Italy project Amedeo Avondet, told TASS that a few hundred of people gathered in the city ‘s Piazza Santo Stefano. Many of them were carrying Russian and Italian flags.

Addressing the crowd, the activist stressed the negative impact of anti-Russian sanctions on the Italian economy, mentioning a "devastating spiral of inflation."

"Electricity bills continue to grow, many enterprises will be forced to shut down, but those issues are not in the spotlight of the broad media discussion," he said during the event. "Instead [the public] is focusing on the US report and Russia’s presumed ‘interference.’"

Avondet also lashed at Rome’s decision to supply weapons to Kiev. He also criticized the media coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the local press of publishing their reports "without any kind of verification."

Earlier, Avondet participated in rallies in support of Russia and against Russophobia, held in Rome in early June, in Milan - on June 24 and in Bergamo - in July. Organizers said they were planning to organize similar events in other Italian cities as well.

On June 18, about two hundred people gathered in Rome to protest against Italy’s stance on a number of issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.