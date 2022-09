BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. Tajik troops stopped shelling Kyrgyzstan’s territory following talks between the heads of the two countries’ border services, the Border Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Saturday.

"Tajikistan stopped its mortar shelling of Kyrgyz border guards’ positions in the settlements of Teshik-Tash, Karamyk and Karool-Debe in the Chong-Alay District of the Osh Region," the statement reads.