MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant needs to be maintained by unique professionals even after being shut down, Alexander Volga, head of the military-civil administration of Energodar, said on Thursday.

"The city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP are a single organism. The move to shut down the nuclear power plant’s reactors is certainly impacting the city. The power plant is not only about jobs, it’s also about heating, hot water and electricity supplies. If nothing of that is left and the city keeps coming under Ukrainian fire, people will start to leave. The situation may result in a disaster because even after being shut down, the power plant needs unique professionals to maintain it. The only acceptable solution is to relaunch the facility and ensure peace for the city, without shelling attacks and threats for the lives of the city’s residents," Volga pointed out, according to the administration’s Telegram channel.