Azerbaijan tries to level trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is trying to level the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement on settling the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
"You remember that the secretary of the Armenian Security Council and deputies visited Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS). Azerbaijan is trying to prevent such visits, but the trilateral statement of November 9 does not stipulate who is allowed to visit Artsakh and who is not. Azerbaijan is trying to level the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and to send it into the archives," he said in his emergency address to the parliament.
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities. The sides stopped at their positions at that moment, a number of districts went under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed at the contact line and at the so-called Lachin corridor.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said that immediately after midnight on September 13, units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire in the direction of Goris, Sotq and Jermuk settlements using artillery, large-caliber and small arms. The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting during which it was decided to request help from the Russian Federation to invoke the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council.