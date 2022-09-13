Azerbaijan tries to level trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is trying to level the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement on settling the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"You remember that the secretary of the Armenian Security Council and deputies visited Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS). Azerbaijan is trying to prevent such visits, but the trilateral statement of November 9 does not stipulate who is allowed to visit Artsakh and who is not. Azerbaijan is trying to level the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and to send it into the archives," he said in his emergency address to the parliament.