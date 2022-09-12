LPR’s envoy to Russia says situation in Donbass republic under control

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The authorities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the People’s Militia have the situation in the republic under control, the LPR’s Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik told the Sunday Night with Vladimir Soloviev show on Rossiya-1 television.

"The situation in the Lugansk People’s Republic is under control, the entire territory of the republic is currently controlled by its People’s Militia and authorities," he said.

Miroshnik refuted Ukrainian media reports alleging that there are Ukrainian troops in Svatovo, Lisichansk and other localities of the republic. "We have come under an avalanche of fake news," the envoy said. "The Western machine is really working against us, and it is structured, deeply layered and funded [by the West]. Ukraine <…> is just as integrated into the Western propaganda system as it is into the system of military control," he said.