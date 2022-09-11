Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 52,829 — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 52,829 over the past day to 20,066,610, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

As many as 2,185 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 70 regions, while in 1213 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 3,977 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 6,856 over the past day against 6,325 a day earlier, reaching 3,097,535, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,484 over the past day against 3,427 a day earlier, reaching 1,693,425.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 86 over the past day. Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 37,288 over the past day, reaching 19,061,006, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 46,023 patients recovered.