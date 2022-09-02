Most of Zaporozhye NPP safety systems work ‘relatively well’ — IAEA chief

VIENNA, September 2. /TASS/. Most of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)’s safety and security systems are operating ‘relatively well’, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters in Vienna on Friday.

"When it comes to safety and security systems <…>, most of them are working, and are working relatively well. But there have been interruptions, some of them related to a physical break in cables or in some connections and also in some systems that are not fully back in place," he said.

"I was able to see myself, and my team [also saw] impact: holes, markings <…> of shelling. So it means that the physical integrity of the facility was violated not once, but several times," the IAEA chief added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency believes that its mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant should operate on the site on a permanent basis, Grossi told.

"We believe that it was important <…> for the agency to be there permanently," he said.

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency were able to see everything they wanted during their recent visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Grossi told.

"We’ve seen what I requested to see, everything I requested to see. <…> I want to emphasize this, because I think it is very important," he said.