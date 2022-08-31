Russia sends evidence that Ukraine shelled ZNPP on August 29 to UNSC members

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. Russia sent a letter with evidence that Ukraine shelled the Zaporozhye NPP on August 29 to UN Security Council members, the press service of the office of Russia’s permanent representative at the UN said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"We circulated to the members of the UN Security Council a letter with information from the Russian Defense Ministry about the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 29," the post said.

According to the post, during the shelling, several kamikaze drones attacked the roof of special unit No. 1.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces have inflicted several strikes on the territory of the station in recent days, using, in particular, drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but some shells hit the infrastructure and the area of the nuclear waste repository. Earlier, residents of the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region signed an open letter to the IAEA that urged to "stop Ukraine's provocations aimed at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," and also invited the delegation to visit the plant. The IAEA mission left Vienna on Monday and arrived in Kiev on Tuesday, where the delegation met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On Wednesday morning, the motorcade of the IAEA mission left Kiev toward the ZNPP.