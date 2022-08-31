Authorities say Zaporozhye Region to form parliament

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. All branches of power, including the parliament, will be formed in the liberated territory of the Zaporozhye Region, Anton Koltsov, chairman of the Zaporozhye Region government, told TASS in an interview.

"Here everything will be in accordance with Russian law, first of all with the Russian Constitution. There will be all the branches of power that are provided for in the Russian Federation, including the executive, which we are now, in fact, already forming as part of the military-civilian administration. There will also be a parliament," he said.

Currently, Kiev has lost control of more than 70% of the territory of the Zaporozhye Region. Peaceful life is gradually being restored there, the region is being integrated into the legal and economic field of Russia, and the local authorities declare their intention to become part of the Russian Federation and hold a referendum on this issue in September. At the same time, Ukraine is trying to prevent the establishment of peaceful life, including by shelling civilian objects in populated areas.