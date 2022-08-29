Russia records 39,658 daily COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 39,658 over the past day to 19,445,581, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 46,857 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,988 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 15% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 30 regions, while in 49 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 2,340 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,157 over the past day versus 6,451 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,016,182, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,842 over the past day versus 4,269 a day earlier, reaching 1,651,681.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 24,890 over the past day, reaching 18,520,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 28,223 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 77 over the past day, reaching 384,160, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 83 COVID-19 deaths were registered.