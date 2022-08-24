UN says it’s up to IAEA to determine how to handle mission to Zaporozhye nuclear plant

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, on Wednesday said it’s up to the International Atomic Energy Agency to decide how they go about its mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

He made the statement when asked about the proposal by Kiev to keep the agency’s officials at the plant on a permanent basis.

"It's one for the IAEA. It is their mandate. They, within the UN system, are responsible for nuclear safety and anything having to do with nuclear energy. So, they will... they're in the lead in the discussions. We are there in the supporting logistics and security role," he said.

"We will do whatever we can to support the IAEA in the implementation of its mandate," the spokesman went on to say.