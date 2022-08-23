Official says Ukraine shelled Energodar suburbs

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Rogov, a councilman of the Zaporozhye regional civilian-military administration, on Tuesday said Ukrainian forces shelled Energodar suburbs again.
"It’s loud in Energodar but the city wasn’t hit," he wrote on Telegram.
The armed forces of Ukraine regularly strike the liberated territory of the Zaporozhye Region. Recently, Ukrainian forces repeatedly shelled civilian facilities in Energodar, Vasilyevka, Dneprovka and other cities of the region, as well as the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.