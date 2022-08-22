Turkish politician sends letter to Putin, Dugin over murder of Darya Dugina

ANKARA, August 22. /TASS/. Head of Turkey’s Patriotic Party Dogu Perincek sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin and public figure Alexander Dugin over the murder of Darya Dugina on Monday.

A copy of the letter was made available to TASS. In it, the politician noted that Darya Dugina was an unforgettable person with unique qualities and losing her would be an "irreplaceable loss both for Russia and Turkey."

On Monday, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS that the murder of Darya Dugina was solved. According to the agency, it was masterminded by Ukrainian secret services and carried out by Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk who escaped to Estonia after committing the crime.

On the evening of August 20, a bomb planted in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado detonated and burst into flames near Bolshiye Vyazemy in the Moscow Region. It was established that an explosive device was placed under the vehicle on the driver’s side. Darya Dugina who was behind the wheel was instantly killed. She was returning from the Tradition festival.