Kazakh leader satisfied with his Sochi talks with Putin - spokesman

NUR-SULTAN, August 20. /TASS/. Friday’s negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were held in a friendly atmosphere, the Kazakh leader’s spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibay, said on Saturday.

"Following lengthy tete-a-tete talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, [Kazakh] President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his satisfaction with their results. According to the [Kazakh] head of state, [the talks] were held in an exclusively friendly atmosphere in the spirit of mutual respect and in a business-like manner, Zheldibay wrote on his Facebook page.

A range of issues spanning bilateral economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation as well as the two countries’ contacts on the international arena were discussed at the talks, he quoted the Kazakh president as saying.