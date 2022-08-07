Palestinian PM calls on UNSC to take measures to defend Palestinian people

RABAT, August 7. /TASS/. Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the United Nations Security Council to take measures to defend the Palestinian people.

"From the very beginning of the aggression, [Palestinian President] Mahmoud Abbas has been in contact with all important sides to stop the war against our people in the Gaza Strip," he said. His speech was aired by the Alp-Hadath television channel.

He recalled that the United Nations Security Council will meet for a special session on the situation in the Gaza Strip on August 8.

"The United Nations Security Council must make a resolute decision to defend the Palestinian people. And we want the UN Security Council to take real steps rather then indulge in discussions," he stressed.

On Friday, Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Dawn against targets of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. Over the three days, radicals have fire hundreds of missiles at Israel and Israel has hit dozens of radicals’ targets in the Palestinian enclave.