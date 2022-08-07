China’s measures to defend its sovereignty are proportional and legitimate — top diplomat

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. China’s measures to defend its sovereignty are justified, proportional and legitimate, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on the situation around Tawain.

"China’s tough position and its actions are justified, rational, legitimate, open and proportional. They are geared to defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he stressed.

He vowed that China will never let the United States use Taiwan as a tool to control it and "will bust the phantasies" of Taiwan’s authorities about gaining independence with Washington’s help.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday began large-scale military drills with live fire exercise in sic areas around Taiwan. The drill, announced on Tuesday evening shortly after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei for a visit, were to last till Sunday noon (07:00 am Moscow time), but, according to the Chinese defense ministry, have been extended for at least one more day.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.