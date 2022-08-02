Ukraine urges to close airspace above its nuclear power plants

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. Ukraine is asking to close the airspace above its nuclear power plants, including by providing the Kiev government with air defense systems, Deputy Foreign Minister Nikolay Tochitsky has said.

"The robust joint actions are needed to prevent nuclear disaster at global scale. We ask to close the sky over the nuclear power plants in Ukraine. To provide air defense systems," the official told the United Nations conference to review progress on the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty on Monday.