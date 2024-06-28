Trump dodges question on whether he is ready to recognize Palestine’s independence

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. During televised debates with his election rival, former US President Donald Trump dodged the question on whether we was ready recognize Palestine as a sovereign country to settle the Middle East conflict.

"I'd have to see," he said.

In his opinion, Biden fails to provide Israel enough support to allow the Jewish state defeat the radical Hamas movement.

"He's become like a Palestinian, but they don't like him because he's a very bad Palestinian. He's a weak one," Trump said.

Biden, in turn, said the only thing he had denied to Israel was 2,000-pound bombs.

"They don't work very well in populated areas. They kill a lot of innocent people. We're providing Israel with all the weapons they need and when they need them," the incumbent US president said.

The first televised debates between the former and the incumbent president in the US history are taking place in Atlanta. For the first time, they are held four months before the elections.

The presidential election in the US will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as a Republican candidate. Current President Joe Biden also secured enough delegates’ votes for nomination from the Democratic Party. Thus, this election will have the same candidates as four years ago, when Biden defeated Trump, who ran for re-election.