Turnover of SMEs in Moscow region reaches $82.23 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The turnover of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the Moscow Region in 2023 will amount to 7.28 trillion rubles ($82.23 bln), Deputy Head of the Moscow Region's government - Minister of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow Region Ekaterina Zinovyeva told reporters.

"Small and medium-sized businesses make up almost a third of the economy of the Moscow region. This is a large pool of companies - from medium to micro-enterprises and individual entrepreneurs. In terms of the turnover of SME companies, the Moscow region ranks third in Russia, after Moscow and St. Petersburg. In monetary terms, this figure in the Moscow region at the end of 2023 amounted to 7.28 trillion rubles," she said.

According to the Ministry of Investment of Moscow Region, almost 440,000 organizations and individual entrepreneurs worked in total in the Moscow region in the field of small and medium business at the beginning of 2024. In terms of the number of SMEs, the Moscow Region ranks second among Russian regions.

"Favorable conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses have been created in the region. Support is given to entrepreneurs as part of the implementation of the national project Small and Medium Enterprises," the Ministry noted.