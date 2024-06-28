New technologies necessary for Russia’s and Belarus’ sovereignty — Putin

VITEBSK /BELARUS/, June 28. /TASS/. Active introduction of new technologies is necessary to strengthen the sovereignty of countries - Moscow and Minsk are working on this problem, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the participants of the Forum of Regions of Russia and Belarus.

"Both Russia and Belarus are now actively engaged in solving the problem of introducing new technologies into all spheres of economic life, developing knowledge-intensive industries and agriculture," he said. |This is necessary to strengthen the sovereignty of our countries, increase competitiveness, and ensure long-term sustainable economic growth," Putin added.

According to Putin, such implementation must be carried out not only at the national level, but also at the regional level, which will be facilitated by the Forum of Regions of the two countries.