Kremlin says will look at statements made in US presidential debate

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. While the US presidential debate is a US internal affair, the Kremlin will look at statements made during it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, we have seen media reports about that [US] debate, and we will take a closer look at them. That is an internal affair of the United States," Peskov told reporters.

"We will certainly look at all statements made [during the debate]," he added.

On Thursday night, the first televised presidential debate was held between incumbent US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, in Atlanta, Georgia.