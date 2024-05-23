Countries that recognize Palestine

On May 22, Norway, Ireland and Spain announced they would recognize Palestine as an independent state. The decision will come into force on May 28.

Palestine declared its independence in 1988. Before that, the territory was under British rule. Over 80 countries, including the USSR, India, Turkey and some African nations recognized Palestine immediately. In the past decade, a number of Latin American countries have changed their tune on the status of Palestine, deciding to recognize it. So far, 143 UN member nations have recognized Palestine. More on the issue in the TASS infographic.