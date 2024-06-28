St. Petersburg and Republic of Congo outline areas for broad cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. The administration of St. Petersburg and the government of the Republic of the Congo see pharmaceuticals and medicine, road construction, infrastructure development, tourism and education as promising areas of cooperation, the press service of the city administration reported.

The statement was made after a meeting between Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso, which took place as part of the visit of the Congolese delegation to Russia.

"Among the promising areas of interaction with Congo, Alexander Beglov noted the industries in which the city has successful projects and developments - medicine and pharmaceuticals, ecology, water supply and sanitation, energy saving, information technology, road construction, food security and agriculture, development of electric transport and charging infrastructure. Representatives of the ministries of the Republic of the Congo noted that these areas are of mutual interest," the press service said.

According to the city administration representatives, members of the delegation of the Republic of the Congo were especially interested in St. Petersburg’s experience in disinfecting drinking water without the use of chlorine, as well as in creating special economic zones and supporting scientific developments, including automated systems based on digital platforms. They also showed interest in the production of medicines and vaccines, agricultural machinery and experience in road construction.

At the meeting, Beglov drew the guests’ attention to the possibilities of developing cooperation in education. He said that St. Petersburg has a number of ongoing joint projects with African countries. More than two thousand students from the countries of the African continent are studying at St. Petersburg universities this academic year, including 37 from the Republic of the Congo. St. Petersburg universities and scientific organizations have concluded more than 60 agreements with African partners.