US holds successful operation against Al Qaeda in Afghanistan — administration

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The United States has carried out a successful operation against Al Qaeda, an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, a high-ranking US administration official was quoted as saying by the White House press pool.

The operation was held over the weekend and was a success, the official said. No civilian casualties were reported.

The White House press service said US President Joe Biden is to deliver an address on the issue soon.

According to an Associated Press report, the US airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

"The United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties," the agency quoted an unnamed US official as saying.

Zawahri, 71, took charge of Al Qaeda following Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011.