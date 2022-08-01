US reduced its nuclear arsenal by about 90% since 1967 — Blinken

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. Since 1967, the United States has reduced its nuclear arsenal by almost 90%, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Nuclear weapons states moved toward disarmament, including the United States. The number of nuclear weapons in our stockpile is now 90% lower than it was at its height in 1967," he told the United Nations conference to review progress on the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is organized every fifth year. The tenth conference was originally planned to be held in New York in May 2020 but was postponed to August 1-26, 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treaty was signed in 1968 and legalized nuclear arsenals of the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, and France. Other signatory states are obliged not to develop or purchase weapons of mass destruction. More than 190 states have signed the Treaty. However, Israel, India, and Pakistan are not its parties. In January 2003, North Korea withdrew from the Treaty.