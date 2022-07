BELGRADE, August 1. /TASS/. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic extended his appreciation to the Russian Foreign Ministry for support in the situation with unrecognized Kosovo.

"I would like to appreciate those supporting Serbia," the President said on the air with the Pink TV Channel. "I would like to particularly thank <...> representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, who accurately noticed what is happening and responded very correctly," Vucic said.