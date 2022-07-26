Russian, LPR, DPR forces gain control over DPR’s Novoluganskoye

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Forces of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) and Russian troops have gained control of the settlement of Novoluganskoye in the DPR, Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the LPR interior minister, said on Tuesday.

"I have just been informed that Novoluganskoye is under our control, our troops have taken this settlement," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live television channel.

"It will take some two to three days for us to reach Mironovsky and Uglegorka from Novoluganskoye and even the contact line," he added.

Novoluganskoye is located north of DPR’s Gorlovka and about seven kilometers of the Uglegorsk thermal plant, which was taken under control by LPR forces earlier in the day.