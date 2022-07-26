Ukrainian forces fire 15 rockets, 12 shells at Donetsk — JCCC

DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired 15 Grad rockets and 12 152-mm shells at several districts of Donetsk, DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center reported Tuesday.

According to the mission, 15 BM-21 Grad rockets were fired at Kuybyshevsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk at 03:46, and 12 152-mm shells were fired at Kuybyshevsky and Kiyevsky districts at 04:00

Earlier, the mission reported that Ukrainian forces fired 3 155-mm shells at the city, causing massive fire in the Budyonnovsky District of Donetsk.