US lawmakers promise to seek ways to support Kiev after meeting with Zelensky

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. A group of U.S. lawmakers from both parties said after meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that they would seek Washington to provide additional aid to Kiev. This is stated in their joint statement released on Saturday.

According to the document, these members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress intend to "continue to seek ways to support President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people as effectively as possible."

Michael Quigley (D-Illinois), Michael Waltz (R-Florida), Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan), Mickey Sherrill (D-NJ), and Adam Smith (D-Washington) took part in the trip to Kiev.

The US lawmakers also met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov. It is not specified in the document when exactly the trip took place.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories. In response, the US, the UK and the European Union along with some other countries imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian individuals and entities. Moreover, the Western countries began funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, currently estimated at billions of dollars.