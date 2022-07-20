Five DPR military killed on Wednesday, says militia brass

DONETSK, July 20. /TASS/. Five servicemen of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) were killed and three were wounded in the republic on Wednesday, deputy head of the DPR militia Eduard Basurin said.

"It is sad to announce that five defenders of the Donetsk People's Republic were killed and three were wounded while carrying out their military duty in the fight for independence," the press service of the republic's defense ministry quoted him as saying on his Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, the fire targeted areas of 13 local settlements. Twenty-six residential buildings and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Ukrainian troops fired more than 260 shells from Grad multiple rocket launchers, also using 155 mm, 152 mm and 122 mm artillery-type weapons and 120 mm mortars. In addition, 80-mm unguided air-launched missiles were launched.