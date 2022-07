TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed that US forces must be withdrawn from the Syrian territory, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday after talks with his Astana Trio counterparts on Syrian settlement.

"The sides agreed that <…> US forces must leave the area near the Euphrates," he said, "The countries [of the Astana format] will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people," he added.