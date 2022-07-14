Two DPR servicemen killed, seven injured in past day - militia

DONETSK, July 14. /TASS/. Two servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and seven injured in the past 24 hours, Deputy Head of the DPR People's Militia Eduard Basurin said on Thursday.

"We regret to inform that two defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and seven injured in the past 24 hours while fulfilling their combat duty," the People’s Militia press service quoted the official as saying in its official Telegram channel.

About 280 projectiles were fired by the Kiev government troops towards the republic’s territory in the reported period, including rockets from Uragan and Grad multiple-launch systems, 120-mm mortar rounds and artillery shells of various caliber. The Ukrainian military also used 80-mm unguided aircraft rockets.

"The attacks targeted nine populated areas of the republic," Basurin said.